IND Vs SL: Mohammed Siraj Replicates Ronaldo Siu Celebration After Running Through Lanka Top Order In CWC Match; WATCH

Mohammed Siraj's explosive first over saw him get wickets of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama as he spit fire with cricket ball.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 07:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IND Vs SL: Mohammed Siraj Replicates Ronaldo Siu Celebration After Running Through Lanka Top Order In CWC Match; WATCH Mohammed Siraj and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: X)

Mohammed Siraj was back at his brutal best in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match vs Sri Lanka, dismissing three of the top-order batters of the island country in his opening spell. Siraj has been quiet so far in the tournament. But he relishes bowling against the Lankans and his tight line and lengths were there to be seen again. He outdid the Lankan batters with his swing. 

It was Jasprit Bumrah who picked the first wicket for India, dismissing opener Pathum Nissanka for a first-ball duck. In the next over, Siraj had two wickets in form of Dimuth Karunarane and Sadeera Samarawickrama, both of whom scored a duck. In the next over, Siraj came back to get the wicket of Kusal Mendis who made just 1. 

Siraj celebrated the wickets with the Siu celebration made popular all over the world by Portugal and Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Watch Siraj's siu celebration below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Siraj loves bowling against the Sri Lankans. The last time he bowled against them, he had finished with figures of 6 for 21 in 7 overs. India had then bowled out Lankans for just 50 and chased down the target in just 6.1 overs to win the Cup.

