India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Live Updates

West Indies won the toss and opted to field first in the opening ODI of the three-match series against India at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

# The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.

# Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal and Yuzvendra Chahal are not playing in the opening ODI.

# Lineups:

West Indies: Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Having recently sealed a T20I series against West Indies, Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their winning momentum when they square off with the Caribbean side in the opening ODI of the three-match series, starting from Sunday at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Men in Blue will be boosted by confidence after their 67-run win in the third and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw them clinch the three-match series 2-1. Heading into the upcoming series, India will be keen to clinch their 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the West Indies.

The hosts will miss the services of their star opener Shikhar Dhawan and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to their respective injuries. Dhawan was ruled out of the T20I and ODI series against West Indies due to a knee injury which he sustained at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently. Bhuvneshwar, on the other hand, will miss the West Indies ODIs due to a groin injury.

West Indies, on the other hand, came up with a decent performance in all three departments of the game during T20I series against India. The Caribbean side, who won the second T20I by 8 wickets, will be keen to dominate India in the three-match ODI series and end their tour on high.

The two sides last met each other in three-match ODI series in August, when the Men in Blue emerge winners by a margin of 2-0. India and West Indies had also faced each other in the league stage of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup in England and Wales and the Virat Kohli-led side went on to win that match by 125 runs.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kieron Pollard (C), Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.