Did You Know: Tagenarine Chanderpaul Has Acted With Ranveer Singh In A Bollywood Film

West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul could not get off to a great start with the bat in hand in the first Test vs India at Dominica. He scored 12 off just 44 balls in the first innings and will be looking to make a strong comeback in the second innings. Tagenarine is son of West Indian batting legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who was known for his unusual batting stance. Shivnarine broke many records and had an illustrious Test career. The 27-year-old made his Test debut last year in December and in 6 matches, he has scored 453 runs at an average of 45.30 and already had 1 hundred to the name. His highest score is an unbeaten 207.

Tagenarine has played in 64 first-class matches, scoring 3816 runs. Thanks to his good run in first-class cricket, he received a call-up to the Test side. Tagenarine has become a household name in West Indies cricket. He is also quickly grabbing the attention of the world, not just because of the popular surname he has, but also because of his batting. Like his father, Tagenarine is also a left-handed batter. But unlike his dad, he does not have an unusual stance.



But there is one fact that even his fans might not know. That Tagenarine has acted in a bollywood film. That film is Kabir Khan-directed 83. Ranveer was the lead in this hindi film, which narrated the story of India's 1983 World Cup-winning campaign. Ranveer played the role of Kapil Dev while Tagenarine played Larry Gomes on screen. Gomes was part of the West Indies squad.

When 83 film shooting was going on in London, Tagenarine's picture with Ranveer and his actress wife Deepika Padukone had gone viral on the internet. Tagenarine is among the rarest cricketers who have acted in Indian movies.

Tagenarine's focus currently will be on to help West Indies pull things back in the first Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed ton on Test debut while captain Rohit also struck a century to put India on top in this match. At the end of Day 2, India led by 162 runs, at 312/2. Yashaswi (143) and Kohli (36) will resume the innings on Day 3.