INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2023

India Vs West Indies 2023 1st ODI Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 1st ODI LIVE In India

Team India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of three-match series at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Thursday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 07:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau

India Vs West Indies 2023 1st ODI Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 1st ODI LIVE In India Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at a practice session in Barbados. (Source: Twitter)

Team India will look to maintain their dominance over West Indies as the two sides face off in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday. Indian cricket team have never lost a bilateral ODI series to the West Indies since 2006.

However, Rohit Sharma’s side will be wary of the West Indies team on their home turf. India were stunned by Bangladesh in an ODI series 1-2 earlier this year.

India, though, have won their last eight ODIs against West Indies. Their last defeat came in Chennai back in December 2019. Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja needs nine wickets to become the seventh India bowler to reach the 200 mark in ODIs. If he gets there, he'll become the first India player since Kapil Dev (3783 runs and 253 wickets) to complete the 2000 runs and 200 wickets double in ODIs.

Apart from Jadeja, skipper Rohit Sharma needs 175 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODI cricket while former captain Virat Kohli requires 102 runs to complete 13,000 runs. Both Rohit and Kohli will be keen on achieving these landmarks in the three-match ODI series after dominating the West Indies in the Test series.

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies 1st ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados HERE…

When is India vs West Indies 1st ODI going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will take place on Thursday, July 27.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st ODI going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

What time will India vs West Indies 1st ODI start?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will start at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be available LIVE on DD Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs West Indies 1st ODI for free in India?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be available for livestreaming free on Jio Cinema website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app with subscription.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Jaydev Unadkat/Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie/Yannic Cariah/Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales

