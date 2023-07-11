India Vs West Indies 2023 1st Test: Ajinkya Rahane Hints At Possible Debut For Yashasvi Jaiswal, Says THIS

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has been elevated to the position of vice-captain of the Indian Test team for the two-match Test series against West Indies which gets underway at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday. With Cheteshwar Pujara dropped for the series in West Indies, Rahane hinted on Monday that Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal could be making his Test debut come Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal has a terrific average of 80.21 in first-class in his short first-class career. He has scored 1,845 runs in 18 first-class matches with 9 hundreds and 2 fifties. In IPL 2023, Jaiswal notched up 625 runs in 14 matches with 1 hundred and 5 fifties.

“Definitely, there is an opportunity for someone who will be playing in place of Pujara. It’s a great opportunity for that individual to do well. I am not sure who is going to play at number three, but whoever will play, I am sure that guy will do well. I think we all players are pretty much experienced, they did well and batting well at the moment,” Rahane said at Windsor Park ahead of the first Test.

During the two-day practice match, Jaiswal scored fifty while opening the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma at the top. It is still not clear whether the southpaw will open or bat at number three position. Rahane, though feels Jaiswal just needs to express himself and not think too much about international cricket.

“Firstly, I am really happy for him (Jaiswal). He is a really exciting talent. He has done exceptionally well in the domestic cricket for Mumbai and then in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals. Most importantly the way he is batting in the red ball. He did well in the Duleep Trophy last year. His numbers are really good. My message to him will be just express your batting, don’t think too much about the International cricket. It’s all about going out in the middle and playing your game,” added Rahane.

“The way he is batting not to think too much about international cricket. It’s all about going out in the middle and playing your game with freedom that is what is important. Personally, I am very happy for him,” Team India vice-captain added.

India will begin their two-match Test series in Dominica this week while the second Test will be Port of Spain, Trinidad from next week.