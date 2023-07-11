India Vs West Indies 2023 Series To Begin On Wednesday: Full Squads, Schedule, How To Watch All Matches For Free

Team India will begin a new cycle in the World Test Championship (WTC) on Wednesday when they face West Indies in the first of two-match Test series at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. India have never lost a Test series in the Caribbean for more than two decades now, from 2002 and skipper Rohit Sharma will look to continue that winning run.

The West Indies are reeling from the results in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Zimbabwe, where they failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time in the history of the tournament. However, they will be a tough side to beat in the longest format at home.

India have struggled to win Test matches this years, losing two out of their last four Tests – including the WTC Final against Australia last month. They will have a new vice-captain in Ajinkya Rahane with Cheteshwar Pujara being dropped. Young Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a terrific run in the IPL 2023, is set to make his Test debut in Dominica.



“Every cricketer goes through some ups and downs. And the way Ajju bhaiya has made his comeback is remarkable. He is an inspiration. I am really happy for Ajju bhaiya. The way he played in the IPL and then in the WTC Final was just brilliant,” pacer Navdeep Saini was quoted as saying by Times of India newspaper.

Here’s all you need to know about the India vs West Indies 2023 series…

India tour of West Indies 2023 Schedule

Test Matches:

12-16 July: 1st Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica (from 730pm IST onwards)

20-24 July: 2nd Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (from 730pm IST onwards)

ODI Series:

27 July: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados (from 7pm IST onwards)

29 July: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados (from 7pm IST onwards)

1 August: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (from 7pm IST onwards)

T20 Internationals

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (from 8pm IST onwards)

6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana (from 8pm IST onwards)

8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana (from 8pm IST onwards)

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida (from 8pm IST onwards)

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida (from 8pm IST onwards)

When will India vs West Indies 2023 series get underway?

The India vs West Indies 2023 will begin with the 1st Test in Roseau, Dominica from Wednesday, July 12.

Where will India vs West Indies 2023 series begin?

The India vs West Indies 2023 will get underway at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica where the 1st Test of the series will be held.

What time will India vs West Indies 2023 series get underway?

The India vs West Indies 2023 series will begin with the toss for the 1st Test at 7pm IST. The play on Day 1 will begin at 730pm IST on Wednesday, July 12.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 2023 series LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 2023 series will be LIVE on DD Network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 2023 series Livestreaming for FREE in India?

The India vs West Indies 2023 series will be available on livestream for FREE on Jio Cinema website and app.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican. Traveling reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.