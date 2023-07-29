India Vs West Indies 2023 2nd ODI Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE In India

Rohit Sharma's India meet Shai Hope's West Indies in the 2nd ODI at the Kensington Oval on Saturday with an aim to clinch the series. India are clear favourites to win this match after they displayed an all-round show in the first ODI, a couple of days back. India had beaten West Indies by 5 wickets after chasing down a low total of 115 in just 22.5 overs. It was a forgettable day for West Indies, who have failed to qualify for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, as they got bowled out for just 114. The bowlers showed some heart on the helpful pitch, dismissing five Indian batters while defending the low total. However, that effort was not enough to stop India from winning the game.

One of the talking points ahead of the match is India's playing 11 for the 2nd ODI. With Suryakumar Yadav failing in the first ODI to score big runs, all eyes will be on final XI that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid choose. Sanju Samson, who averages 66 in ODIs, was benched while Surya was picked. It will be interesting to see whether Sanju gets a game or not in the 2nd match.



West Indies may include batter Keacy Carty to the playing 11 as well as pacer Oshane Thomas. Carty scored a gritty 87 vs Sri Lanka the last time he played. Thomas has pace and can help in breaking stubborn partnerships in the middle.

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados HERE…

When is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will take place on Thursday, July 29.

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

What time will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will start at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be available LIVE on DD Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI for free in India?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be available for livestreaming free on Jio Cinema website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app with subscription.