India Vs West Indies 2023 2nd Test Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 2nd Test LIVE In India

Rohit Sharma’s Team India will look to complete a 2-0 series whitewash when they take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series starting at the Port of Spain in Trinidad on Thursday. India won the first Test in Dominica inside three days, thrashing the hosts by an innings and 141 runs.

It will be a landmark game for both the sides as they will face off for the 100th time in Test cricket. West Indies have won 30 of those Tests while India won for the 23rd time. However, West Indies have never beaten India in a Test match since 2002.

It will also be a special game for former India captain Virat Kohli, who will play in his 500th international match on Thursday. Kohli will become the 4th Indian cricketer to achieve this feat after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni.



cre Trending Stories

Since 2002, India and West Indies have played in 24 Tests and Team India have won 15 of those matches and other nine ending in a draw. Can Rohit Sharma celebrate Kohli’s landmark match with a win in Trinidad?

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies 2nd Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad HERE…

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test will take place between July 20 to 24. The Day 1 of the 2nd Test will begin on Thursday, July 20.

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd Test going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be held at Port of Spain in Trinidad.

What time will India vs West Indies 2nd Test start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 will start at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs West Indies 2nd Test for free in India?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available for livestreaming free on Jio Cinema website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app with subscription.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), A Athanaze, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jerome Warrican