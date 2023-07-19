LIVE Updates | IND VS WI 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match Live Score: Team India Aim For Whitewash

The 2nd Test match between West Indies and India holds historic significance as it marks their 100th encounter in Test cricket. Over 75 years, the fortunes of the two teams have reversed drastically. Initially, the dominant force, West Indies, faced a struggling Indian side. However, the tables have turned, with India now reigning supreme while the West Indies face challenges.

In the ongoing series, India leads 1-0 after a convincing victory in the first match, with Yashasvi Jaiswal impressing on his Test debut, along with captain Rohit Sharma and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. In contrast, the West Indies struggled, especially their bowlers, with a notable performance from debutant Alick Athanaze. As the second Test approaches, a slow-turning track is expected. West Indies have called up uncapped all-rounder Kevin Sinclair, while India is likely to retain their XI, including debutant Ishan Kishan, whom Rohit Sharma has backed. Considering the disparity between the teams, a West Indies victory in Port of Spain would be nothing short of a miraculous feat.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs West Indies 2nd Test match HERE.

