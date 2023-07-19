trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637660
IND VS WI 2ND TEST

LIVE Updates | IND VS WI 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match Live Score: Team India Aim For Whitewash

India Vs West Indies Day 1, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Can WI Bounce Back In 2nd Test?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

India are 1-0 up in the two-match Test series (Zee News)
The 2nd Test match between West Indies and India holds historic significance as it marks their 100th encounter in Test cricket. Over 75 years, the fortunes of the two teams have reversed drastically. Initially, the dominant force, West Indies, faced a struggling Indian side. However, the tables have turned, with India now reigning supreme while the West Indies face challenges.

In the ongoing series, India leads 1-0 after a convincing victory in the first match, with Yashasvi Jaiswal impressing on his Test debut, along with captain Rohit Sharma and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. In contrast, the West Indies struggled, especially their bowlers, with a notable performance from debutant Alick Athanaze. As the second Test approaches, a slow-turning track is expected. West Indies have called up uncapped all-rounder Kevin Sinclair, while India is likely to retain their XI, including debutant Ishan Kishan, whom Rohit Sharma has backed. Considering the disparity between the teams, a West Indies victory in Port of Spain would be nothing short of a miraculous feat.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs West Indies 2nd Test match HERE.


19 July 2023
23:10 PM

LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test: India's Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj

22:38 PM

LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Full Squad

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair

22:33 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test. To follow live updates of the match stay tuned with Zee News.
 

