India Vs West Indies 2023 3rd T20I Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE In India

Hardik Pandya’s Team India are in a must-win clash as they take on West Indies in the third T20I match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. India are 0-2 down in the series after losing the first two T20I matches to hosts Windies and a defeat on Tuesday will mean a series loss to the WI for the first time since 2017.

West Indies, on the other hand, have won back-to-back matches against India for the first time since 2016. Nicholas Pooran was the star of last win in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday, smashing 67 off 40 balls. Indian pacer have struggled in the T20I series and it was puzzling that Hardik Pandya chose to ignore Yuzvendra Chahal for the 18th over after he picked up 2/19 in 3 overs.

Leg-spinner Chahal is close to a massive milestone, needing 5 more wickets to become the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20I matches. Even the Indian batters have struggled to get going in the series so far, barring young Tilak Varma. The Mumbai Indians youngster became the second-youngest after Rohit Sharma to score a T20I fifty on Sunday.



When is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will take place on Tuesday, August 8.

Where is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I start?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will start at 8pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 730pm.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available LIVE on DD Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I for free in India?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available for livestreaming free on Jio Cinema website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app with subscription.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy