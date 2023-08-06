IND Vs WI 2nd T20I Probable Playing 11: Will Sanju Samson Retain His Place After Poor Show In 1st Match?

India will take on West Indies in the 2nd T20I with an aim to level the five-match series, on Sunday, at Guyana's Providence stadium. India lost the first T20I by just four runs. They were short of a small target and this comes as a big wake up call for them. Hardik Pandya's men have had a decent time in the format since the last T20 World Cup in Australia, winning series away from home as well as in India. But with next T20 World Cup slated to take place within a year, time has come to start winning series consistently.

What Team India must realise is the fact that West Indies become a far more difficult opponent to beat in T20Is than other formats. There were some big mistakes committed by the team in the 1st T20I and they must try and not repeat them in this match.



Will will see a change in the playing XI? Both Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan did not have a great outing, as they scored in single digits. Yashasvi Jaiswal is waiting on the bench to replace either of them and make his t20I debut. However, don't think Hardik would opt for a change. Ishan and Gill will be a given a full run at least till 3 T20Is.

Sanju Samson continued to have a bad time with the bat in T20Is, scoring just 12 off 12 balls. In the past, we have seen Sanju losing his place in the side after a failure or two and it is important to back the Kerala batter here. Not to forget, he was run out before looking good and comfortable in the middle.

India's undoing in the 1st T20I was more to do with poor performances than fielding a poor combination. On the bowling front, either Umran Malik or Avesh Khan could be given a chance if the need is felt to rest Mukesh Kumar.

On the other hand, West Indies are likely to go with the same XI as well. They have won the first T20I with the same combinations and would not be too eager to make any change to their team for the 2nd T20I.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Probable Playing 11s

WI Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles/Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

IND Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar