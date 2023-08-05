trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645197
Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team's ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Likely To Be Changed Due To THIS Reason

The November 12 match between Pakistan and England holds immense significance as it marks the last league game of the World Cup before the knockout stage commences on November 15.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team's ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Likely To Be Changed Due To THIS Reason

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider moving England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup game, initially scheduled to take place at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on November 12, to an alternative date, preferably November 11. The decision came after city police expressed concerns about security arrangements for the match due to the presence of the Pakistan cricket team. Additionally, November 12 coincides with Kalipujo, one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated in the region.

CAB's Meeting with Police Authorities Raises Security Concerns

CAB officials recently held a meeting with Kolkata police authorities, where they were informed about potential law-and-order issues on the day of Kalipujo. Following the meeting, the association formally approached Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, seeking a change in the match date.

Similar Security Concerns in Ahmedabad Affecting India vs Pakistan Match

The situation in Kolkata comes after the Ahmedabad police expressed their inability to provide security for the high-profile India vs Pakistan World Cup match on October 15. The clash with the first day of the nine-day Hindu festival of Navaratri prompted the authorities to reschedule the match to October 14. However, no official statement has been released by the ICC or the BCCI regarding this change.

BCCI's Decision to Accommodate Travel Concerns of Participating Boards

BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, mentioned that the date changes for certain matches were necessitated by concerns raised by participating boards regarding travel logistics between games.

CAB's Efforts to Avoid Venue Change and Kolkata's Past Experience

The CAB finds itself in a challenging position, with concerns that the England vs Pakistan match might be moved to another city due to security issues. In 2011, during the previous ODI World Cup held in the region, Kolkata's Eden Gardens was deemed unfit to host the India vs England match. Although the venue did host three other matches in 2011, the association is keen to avoid a similar situation this time.

World Cup Schedule Uncertainties

The World Cup schedule has been a subject of uncertainty, with its release occurring just 100 days before the tournament's scheduled start on October 5 in Ahmedabad. Previous editions in Australia and New Zealand (2015) and England and Wales (2019) saw schedules released over 12 months in advance, highlighting the current challenges faced by the BCCI and the ICC.

