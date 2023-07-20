trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638099
Meet Mukesh Kumar, India's 395th International Cricketer Who Made Debut In IND vs WI 2nd Test

Mukesh's consistent performances in domestic cricket and the IPL earned him a call-up to the Indian Test squad for the tour of West Indies.

Mukesh Kumar, the 29-year-old Indian cricketer from Gopalganj, Bihar, has been making waves in the domestic circuit with his impressive bowling skills. His journey from a small village to representing India at the international level is nothing short of inspiring. Now, he received his maiden Test cap for India in the second Test against West Indies, becoming the 395th cricketer to play international cricket for the country. Let's take a closer look at his profile, early life, and cricket career that led him to this significant moment.

In 2012, he made the move to Kolkata following his father's insistence, as his father ran a taxi business in the city. Despite initial resistance from his father, Mukesh's unwavering passion for cricket motivated him to participate in local matches within the second league, earning a modest income of Rs 400-500. His dedication and hard work eventually paid off when he caught the attention of talent scouts during a trial conducted by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) as part of their 'Vision 2020 program.'

An Exceptional Domestic Career

Mukesh Kumar made his first-class debut on 30th October 2015 in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal against Haryana. Since then, he has been a consistent performer for his state team. His standout season came in 2019/20, where he bagged 32 wickets in 10 matches during the Ranji Trophy. The highlight of that season was his magnificent six-wicket haul in the semi-finals against Karnataka, which helped Bengal secure a spot in the final.

National Call-ups and IPL Journey

In September 2022, Mukesh received his maiden call-up to the India A team for the unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. He impressed everyone by finishing as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series, claiming nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first match. Later that year, he caught the attention of IPL franchises and was picked by Delhi Capitals for a lucrative INR 5.5 crore deal during the 2023 auctions.

Mukesh Kumar's Test Debut

Mukesh's consistent performances in domestic cricket and the IPL earned him a call-up to the Indian Test squad for the tour of West Indies. With injuries to some key players, Mukesh got his chance in the second Test against West Indies. His disciplined right-arm medium bowling and ability to bowl long spells make him a valuable asset to the team. His debut for India marks a significant milestone in his career, and fans are eager to witness his contribution on the international stage.

