India vs West Indies 2nd Test: 'What Can I Say?,' Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On Virat Kohli's Mentorship

Team India's young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal called himself 'blessed' to have the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the start of his career.

"It is amazing to see him bat. What can I say? He is a legend. I am blessed to play with him. There's a lot of things to learn from him be it cricket and outside of it. I try to pick his mind," Jaiswal told reporters after Day 1's play between India and West Indies in the 2nd Test.

The young Rajasthan Royals batter scored a century on his Test debut for India and he feels extremely lucky to have conversations with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid.



cre Trending Stories

"Everyone has there own way to explaining things. They all have experience. I listen to all of their advice very carefully. When they are talking there are few thoughts behind it. Getting information, small other stuffs, it’s just incredible," he said. (India Vs West Indies 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals SECRET To Opening Partnership’s Success With Rohit Sharma)

Coming to the match, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd game of the 2-match series. India got off to a fine start again with Jaiswal scoring 57 and captain Rohit Sharma getting 80, adding 139 runs for the first wicket. Jason Holder provided the breakthrough by claiming Jaiswal's wicket with a catch by Kirk McKenzie.

Coming to Kohli, in 111 Tests, Virat has scored 8642 runs at an average of 49.38. He has scored 28 centuries and 30 fifties so far in the longest format, with the best score of 254*. He is India's fifth-highest run scorer in Tests.

In 274 ODI matches, Virat has scored 12,898 runs at an average of 57.32. He has scored 46 centuries and 65 half-centuries. He is India's second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. Overall, he is the fifth-highest-run scorer in ODI cricket.

The veteran batter is the highest-run scorer in the T20I format in its history. In 115 matches, he has scored 4,008 runs at an average of 52.73. He has scored one century and 37 fifties in the format, with the best score of 122*.