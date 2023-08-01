India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals Reason For Resting Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli, Says This is Only Series Before Asia Cup 2023 And ODI World Cup 2023

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago): Ahead of the third ODI match and series decider against West Indies, Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja said that this is the only series where the Indian team can do experiments before the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023. After WI clinched the second one-day game by 6 wickets to level the series to 1-1, India will play the final match of the three-match series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Tuesday.

In the pre-match interaction, Jadeja said, “This is the only series before the Asia Cup and World Cup that we can do experiments and change the combination. We cannot do many experiments in the World Cup and Asia Cup.”

In the previous match, the Indian team was captained by Hardik Pandya as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not play the match. India went with a fresh opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. When asked about the exclusion of two key players from the previous match, Jadeja said, “We are trying different things and combinations as this is the time that we can try different batting orders.



“It is on management and the captain knows what combination they want to go with, so there is no confusion on this,” he continued.

Indian bowlers failed to defend a low target of 182 as West Indies Captain Shai Hope’ss 50 provided a 6-wicket victory to the Caribbeans in the second ODI of the three-match series in Barbados on Sunday. Ishan Kishan was the only half-centurion for India to guide the visitors to 181 in 40.5 overs.

“We did not lose because we tried different combinations, sometimes we try something and the wicket conditions changed from the first half to the second half. One loss will not create confusion or doubt,” Jadeja said.

“I personally want to play as many games and every match teaches you something. But if team would request to see a new player then obviously I will do that. It is a team game,” he further added.

The Indian spinner praised West Indies’ young side and said that they can learn from India to get better. “West Indies are a young team, they are learning, and they are getting better. The more they play, they will get better. They have a good talent. I am sure they will learn from the Indian team. They have a good future,” Jadeja said.

“Every player is working hard, no one is taking things for granted. Whenever they are given an opportunity, they are giving their 100%. These questions raise only when India loses. No one is arrogant,” he concluded.