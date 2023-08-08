India Vs West Indies 3rd T20: Axar Patel Should Be Utilised Better, Feels Former India Opener Aakash Chopra

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel, who has come in as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, has been totally under-utilised in the two matches so far. India are already down 0-2 in the five-match series and need to win the third T20I in Guyana on Tuesday to keep their hopes alive.

Delhi Capitals vice-captain Axar Patel has only bowled a couple of overs in the two matches so far. In 42 T20I matches till date, Axar has picked up 37 wickets at an impressive average of 25.7. The Gujarat left-arm spinner has 50 wickets in just 12 Tests at an amazing average of 17.16.

JioCinema expert and former India opener Aakash Chopra said he would avoid tinkering with the opening partnership and continue with the likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.



“See, the question is big and is tempting also because if Ishan (Kishan) plays, he plays as the wicketkeeper-batter and is a left-hander. Also, you have Yashasvi who is a left-hander and can open, and you also have Sanju (Samson) as a keeper, who is available for selection. There is a thought, but I will still say that if you have given someone a chance to play, you should give them three matches at least so that you can arrive at a decision. I feel for one more match, I will not change the opening pair of Ishan and Shubman Gill,” Chopra said ahead of the 3rd T20I match.

Chopra felt that Axar Patel is not being used enough by skipper Hardik Pandya looking at the number of left-handed batters in the West Indies side. “(Skipper) Hardik Pandya will also have a responsibility to make runs himself and stay on the crease till the very end so that you have enough runs on the board which can be defended. And while I speak of bowling, I am astonished as Axar (Patel) isn’t being utilised, because if you are playing a left-arm spinner and think you won’t bowl him against a lefty, so you will get (Kyle) Mayers in the beginning, then Nicholas Pooran and then (Shimron) Hetmyer and then Akeal Hossein, so you can’t make him play the match. I feel Axar can be utilised in a better way.”

The slow pitches in the Caribbean have not helped India’s cause, and Chopra feels that India still ought to have scored at a faster clip in the powerplay overs. “In the first six overs, it’s important to capitalise. But it is only possible if you have wickets in hand. It’s not like India lose a wicket early on. They are playing the first two overs cautiously,” explained Chopra.

“But if you divide the powerplay into two halves, in the second half of the powerplay you need to accelerate. If you get 10 runs per over, you suddenly find yourself at 50/1. But the current scenario seems different where you lose two wickets for 36-37 runs. So, we are neither here nor there, so we do have problems. Now, that Shubham and Ishan have played two matches they need to show more intent. But they also need to keep in mind which bowler to target,” he added.