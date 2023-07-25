India Vs West Indies ODI Series: THIS Rajasthan Royals Player Makes Comeback Into Windies Team, Nicholas Pooran And Jason Holder Dropped

The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will get underway at the Kensington Oval in Barbados with the first game scheduled to take place on Thursday. After the 2nd Test between the two sides ended in a tame draw at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, due to rain, Rohit Sharma’s Team India will look to begin their road of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with a win over the Windies.

The home side are still reeling from their shocking failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 for the first time in their history. Two members of that disappointing ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifying campaign – Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder – have been dropped for the ODI series against India. Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer will make a comeback into the West Indies team after missing the ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe last month.

The 15-member squad was named following a four-day camp at Kensington Oval held to prepare the white-ball players for the upcoming CG United ODI Series, as well as the five-match T20I Series that follows. The selectors have recalled left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas. Fast bowler Jayden Seales and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah have been included following their rehabilitation from surgery while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is also included, having recovered from injury.



“We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up. Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential ‘finisher’,” West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes was quoted in a Cricket West Indies press statement.

Hetmyer notched up 300 runs in 14 matches for the Royals in IPL 2023 with one fifty and a strike-rate of 152.28 but Sanju Samson’s side had failed to make it to the Playoffs stages.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair and Oshane Thomas.