India Vs West Indies Test Series: Yashasvi Jaiswal Set To Replace Cheteshwar Pujara, Sanju Samson To Make Comeback Too

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is the only Indian cricketer currently in the side apart from Virat Kohli who has over 100 Test matches under his belt. But after his dual failures in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at the Oval in London last week, Pujara’s future in the Test side once again looks in doubt.

The Indian cricket team will return to international cricket after a gap of more than a month with a two-Test series against the West Indies, part of the WTC 2023-25 cycle. The selectors are considering making a few changes for the West Indies Test matches with some performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season set to be rewarded, according to a report in Cricbuzz website.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to continue as Test skipper, contrary to previous reports. “Every Test is important, and its result contributes to the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. We cannot experiment in a Test match,” a source was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

Apart from Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya – who made an impressive comeback in the WTC Final – will be expected to retain their spots in the top order but Pujara’s position might be in doubt for the two Tests in Dominica and Trinidad. Young Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal might be called up for his first Test appearance and given a chance to bat in Pujara’s No. 3 position.

Pujara has scored only one century in 52 innings (28 Tests) since 2020 at a disappointing average of 29.69. While he has registered 11 half-centuries, his average further drops to 26.31 when his scores of 90 and 102 not out in the Chittagong Test in December 2022 are excluded.

The selectors may, however, consider resting Mohammad Shami looking at his workload for the remaining international season which included Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year. Apart from Shami, Mohammed Siraj could also be rested.

Arshdeep Singh, who made his County debut this month, and Umran Malik are likely to be included in the squad too. The latter, who could find a place in only 8 out of 14 games this season for SunRisers Hyderabad, will receive a national recall, although it is unclear whether he will be considered for Tests, ODIs and/or T20Is.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is also set to make a comeback into the ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies series alongside Ishan Kishan.

India's team update for the West Indies tour (Reported by Cricbuzz):



- Sanju Samson set to make a comeback in the ODIs and T20is.

- Shami to be rested.

- Umran Malik and Arshdeep likely to feature for the tour.

- KS Bharat to retain his spot in Tests.

- Pujara's place in doubt. pic.twitter.com/Y7EtfxlfaV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 14, 2023

India tour of West Indies 2023 Schedule

Test Matches:

12-16 July: 1st Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica (from 730pm IST onwards)

20-24 July: 2nd Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (from 730pm IST onwards)

ODI Series:

27 July: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados (from 7pm IST onwards)

29 July: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados (from 7pm IST onwards)

1 August: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (from 7pm IST onwards)

T20 Internationals

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (from 8pm IST onwards)

6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana (from 8pm IST onwards)

8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana (from 8pm IST onwards)

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida (from 8pm IST onwards)

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida (from 8pm IST onwards)