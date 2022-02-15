हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs West Indies 2022

India vs WI T20: Out-of-form Virat Kohli sharpens batting skills at Eden Gardens nets

In the white-ball format, former India captain Virat Kohli last scored a century against the West Indies in August 2019, in Port of Spain ODI. 

Former India captain Virat Kohli during a training session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Battling a prolonged lean patch, former India captain Virat Kohli batted at the nets and also took throw-downs during India's first practice session ahead of T20 series against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli was first to enter the nets to take throwdowns from the Indian support staff as he batted from both the ends before going for the drill.

Later he had a lengthy net session, spanning more than 45 minutes. India skipper Rohit Sharma along with coach Rahul Dravid were also seen in a long discussion with curator Sujan Mukherjee.

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour spoke to the media ahead of the side’s training session at the Eden Gardens and assured that he is not concerned about Kohli’s form with the willow.

“I have had no specific conversation with Virat Kohli. I don’t think he has been going through a lean form as he has scored plenty of runs in ODI and T20s last year. Yes, he had a relatively poor series against the West Indies. But he has been batting well in the nets. I am certain that he will bounce back soon,” Rathour told the media during a virtual conference on Monday (February 14).

In the white-ball format, the Indian ace last scored a century against the West Indies in August 2019, in Port of Spain ODI and since then, he has had 10 50-plus scores but failed to convert them into a ton. Across formats, he’s yet to score an international century in more than two years and his last century came against Bangladesh in India’s first pink ball Day/Night Test at Eden Gardens here in November 2019.

CAB requests BCCI to allow spectators

There will not be any spectators in India’s opening T20I against the West Indies on Wednesday but Cricket Association of Bengal is ‘hopeful’ that the Board will reconsider its decision for the second and third T20Is.

“The Cricket Association of Bengal on Monday again requested the BCCI to allow spectators for remaining matches,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement. “The CAB will intimate all stake holders once it receives feedback from the Board.”

For the first match, there would be only 2000-odd match representatives and sponsors. “The BCCI has allowed only upper tier and hospitality boxes for sponsors and representatives of the match,” he added.

Earlier, Dalmiya hoped to conduct the matches with spectators after the state government allowed 75 per cent capacity. But the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly came in the local association way and said they will not allow spectators in the stadium as part of the Board's safety-first approach.

Dalmiya then requested the Board to allow entry of fans. 70 per cent spectators were allowed to attend the India-New Zealand T20I in November last year.

(with PTI inputs)

