हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

India vs WI: Will Rishabh Pant open the batting in T20I series? Here’s what Vikram Rathour has to say

Pant opened the batting in the second ODI against West Indies last week and played at the fifth position when Shikhar Dhawan was back in the mix.

India vs WI: Will Rishabh Pant open the batting in T20I series? Here’s what Vikram Rathour has to say
Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant

India batting coach Vikram Rathour said the team has not yet decided whether it would be experimenting again in the T20I series against West Indies by opening the batting with Rishabh Pant.

Pant opened the batting in the second ODI against West Indies last week and played at the fifth position when Shikhar Dhawan was back in the mix.

"We haven't really decided that yet, we still have a couple of days to go. We had a travel day and rest day, so today we have our first practice day, once we get to look at the wicket and the kind of surface we are playing," said Rathour during a virtual press conference on Monday.

"We'll then see, we have options available, KL is out I understand, we have Ishan and Ruturaj in the mix, so we will see," he added.

The India batting coach stressed that Pant is more suited to play in the middle order according to the team requirement for now.

"We have options, Rishabh is a fantastic player, he can play good cricket up the order but it depends what the team needs and what we are looking at," said Rathour

"I have no doubt that he will be in team post-2023 too but we can utilize him more precisely in the middle order or lower order," he added.

India and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is, beginning Wednesday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs West IndiesRishabh PantTeam India
Next
Story

If MS Dhoni doesn’t play IPL next season, I too won’t play: Suresh Raina’s old video goes VIRAL after he goes unsold at IPL 2022 mega auction - WATCH

Must Watch

PT2M57S

Hijab Row: Schools open again in Karnataka, but girls are still coming wearing Hijab