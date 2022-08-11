Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India are all set to take on Zimbabwe in three-match ODI series starting on August 18. Players like Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar will want to make this series count and bounce back in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. Dhawan will be leading the Indian team for the third time as he has captained the national side against Sri Lanka T20Is last year and the ODI series against West Indies this year.

Kuldeep will want to make a comeback into the squad as he did not get enough opportunity to prove himself as he was out of the side due to injury. He made comeback to Team India after excellent bowling in IPL 2022 for Delhi Capitals. Deepak is also a big name that will want this series to go well for himself. He has been named on the stand-by in the Asia Cup squad.

India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule

Aug 18 - Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45 PM

Aug 20 - Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45 PM

Aug 22 - Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45 PM

India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Squads

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India's tour of Zimbabwe. The live streaming of the 3-match ODI series will be available on Sony Liv.