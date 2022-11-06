India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Melbourne Weather Report: Will RAIN once again hit MCG?

Team India will take on Zimbabwe in a ‘must-win’ final game of the Super 12 Group 2 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 6). Melbourne has witnessed tremendous amount of rain over the last month and cricket fans will be wondering if weather will have a say in the final Super 12 Group 2 match as well.

If the match is washed out due to rain, the one point that India will get from it will be enough to qualify for the semifinal stage with 7 points. Their arch-rivals Pakistan, who take on Bangladesh in the penultimate match of the group, can only reach 6 points if they win and so is the case with Shakib al Hasan’s side.

However, Rohit Sharma’s side will be hoping to win the match and top Group A to ensure that they play England in the second semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10), instead of facing T20 World Cup 2021 finalist and World Test Champions New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday (November 9).

There is some good news for the cricket fans as rain is expected to stay away for a change from the MCG for this crucial Group 2 clash. There are chances of thunderstorms late in the evening which will worry both India and Zimbabwe sides.

“Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers about the northern and northeastern suburbs, slight (30%) chance elsewhere, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the northeast in the afternoon and evening,” the MET department weather prediction for Melbourne read.

India have been lucky that none of their matches have been washed out due to rain, although their last match against Bangladesh in Adelaide was reduced to 16 overs in the second innings due to heavy showers. Zimbabwe had to share points with South Africa after their game got rained out last month.