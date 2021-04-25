हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Veda Krishnamurthy

India woman cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s mother passes away due to COVID-19

India’s women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. 

India woman cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s mother passes away due to COVID-19
India woman cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy (ICC/File Photo)

India’s women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother’s demise on Saturday.

“Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!,” Veda wrote.  

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Veda KrishnamurthyCOVID19
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals blow Kolkata Knight Riders in comeback win

Must Watch

PT4M34S

Coronavirus Update: कोरोना काल में क्या है देश का हाल ?