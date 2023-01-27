India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 ICC Women U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and Where to Watch IND-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Semifinal match online and on TV?

India, New Zealand, England and Australia qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup after a fascinating Super Six stage came to an end. The semi-finals will now be held on Friday (January 27) in Potchefstroom. England’s crushing win over West Indies on Wednesday evening ensured that they finished at the top of Group 2 ahead of New Zealand, meaning they will face the second-placed team from Group 1, which is Australia, in the second semi-final. New Zealand, on the other hand, will face India in the first semi-final.

Bangladesh’s brilliant win over UAE completed their superb showing at the tournament, but was unable to boost the team’s net run rate sufficiently to overhaul Australia in second place in Group 1. It also meant that India finished on top of a competitive Group 1.

The winners from the two semi-finals will face off in Sunday’s final, which will also be held in Potchefstroom. India had earlier topped Group D in the competition by beating South Africa, UAE and Scotland. In the start of their Super Six round, they were bowled out for a paltry 87 by Australia but bounced back in the very next day with a thumping seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka, which also assured them of a spot in the semi-finals.

For India, vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat will be very crucial with the bat, apart from captain Shafali Verma. She is currently second in the list of top-run getters in the competition, with 231 runs in five innings and has been unbeaten in three of them. One of those three unbeaten knocks came as a number six batter, instead of being the regular opener.

____ ___ _____!



Congratulations to #TeamIndia on advancing to the semifinals of the #U19T20WorldCup ____ pic.twitter.com/EfHGOzL31P — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 25, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match:

When will the India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match start?

The India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match will start on January 27, Friday.

Where will the India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match be played?

The India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match will be hosted in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time will the India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match begin?

The India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match?

The India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match?

The India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match Predicted 11

India Women U19: Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Hrishita Basu (WK), Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

New Zealand Women U19: Anna Browning, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze (wk), Izzy Sharp (c), Tash Wakelin, Kate Irwin, Paige Loggenberg, Natasha Codyre, Abigail Hotton, Kayley Knight