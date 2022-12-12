India-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20: Harmanpreet Kaur thanks coaches and selectors for backing ‘Super Over star’ Richa Ghosh, says THIS

Team India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh had a night to remember as Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India defeated Australia women cricket team via a ‘Super Over’ after the second T20I match in Navi Mumbai had ended in a tie. Richa first smashed 26 off 13 balls with 3 sixes to help the Indian side tie the game after opener Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant 79 off 49 balls at the top to chase 188 to win.

In the Super Over, Ghosh started the over with a six to set the ball rolling for India women cricket team as they managed to put on 20 runs in the over which ultimately proved more than enough for Alyssa Healy’s side. “I am someone who has always backed Richa. During her early days, she was struggling a bit but I was always backing her. I’d like to thank our staff and selectors for backing her whenever she was not scoring runs. Today she showcased her power-hitting, which we have seen in domestic also,” captain Harmanpreet Kaur said about Richa Ghosh.

India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana underlined the importance of setting challenging totals for opponents and said that the side needs to work on it after the team's thrilling Super Over win against Australia. India defeated Australia in the Super Over by four runs in a nail-biting encounter that ebbed and flowed and saw a dramatic finish with the Women-in-Blue edging the Aussies in the second T20I to level the five-match series 1-1.

How special is Richa Ghosh?! __ pic.twitter.com/zRKnhG1xUW — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 11, 2022

Smriti mentioned that her teammates enjoy chasing targets and that the wicket used in the match was amazing to bat on. “Chasing I think everyone in the Indian team enjoys. We also need to work on setting totals though. When they were batting, I realised it was an amazing wicket, I had my eyes on a big score,” Mandhana said after the game.

She expressed her happiness about women’s cricket getting such belter of a wicket and said that this has been the most thrilling game the team has been a part of. “Didn’t want to make the same mistake as the last innings. Happy to see such wickets prepared for women’s cricket, you’ll get high scores, high run chases. I think this is one of the most entertaining games we’ve all been a part of,” Mandhana added.

Pacer Renuka Singh held her nerves to defend 20 runs, ensuring India clinched the match. Smriti Mandhana unleashed a flurry of strokes to help India reach 20/1 in the Super Over. India were on the money from ball one as they batted superbly to tie Australia's target, forcing the Super Over. Mandhana top-scored for India with a blistering knock of 79(49) balls while a late flourish from Richa Ghosh ensured India didn’t fall short.

(with ANI inputs)