India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs AUS-W ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Having put up a patchy performance in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 thus far, India will have to lift their game drastically against nemesis Australia in the first semifinal in Cape Town on Thursday (February 23). India, who have been among the top teams over the last five years but unable to win a major trophy, have expectedly made the semifinals of another ICC event.

However, they have been guilty of self-destructing in the past especially in a knock-out game against England or Australia. Australia beat India in the previous T20 World Cup final at home and more recently at Commonwealth Games gold medal match in Birmingham last year.

Women’s cricket in India has grown massively since the final appearance at the ODI World Cup in 2017 and now it is high time the team converts its promise into performance by stepping up in a do-or-die game like the one on Thursday. Though the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won three of its four games in the group stage, not one performance could be called convincing including the game against Ireland. Their sole loss came against England.

Considering the way India have played so far, one can only hope that somehow they are able to fix all their issues for the big game, whether it is the inconsistent top-order, the inability to hit sixes barring Richa Ghosh or the high dot ball percentage.

Opener Shafali Verma made her international debut more than three years ago and though still a teenager, she has not been able to learn from her mistakes, mainly her inability to rotate the strike and her susceptibility against the short ball.

Here’s everything you need to know about India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match:

When will the India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match start?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match will start on February 23, Thursday.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match will be hosted in Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will the India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match begin?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match will begin at 630 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match Predicted 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women: Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Elysse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, G Wareham