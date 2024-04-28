India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch IND-W vs BAN-W Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

India take on Bangladesh in a five-match T20I series starting today. All matches will be played at Sylhet International Stadium in Bangladesh. The last time these two sides met, India had won the series 2-1 while the ODIs finished 1-1. Not to forget, there was a massive controversy also erupted after India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slammed the low standards of umpiring by Bangladesh officials. Harman had slammed the stumps to show her anger and later criticised the umpires in her post-match comments and also allegedly mocked the Bangladesh team during the photo session. Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana had taken her team out of the ground after Harman's repeated gestures which allegedly mocked the Bangladesh team and umpires. Sultana had later said that she expected better manners from the Indian captain.

India will be without the services of Jemimah Rodrigues. Smriti Mandhana's role at the top becomes even more crucial in Rodrigues' absence. Keep an eye on 15-year-old Habib Islam Pinky, who is set to play for Bangladesh in this series.

When will BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on Sunday, April 28.

What time will BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I start?

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India.

Where to watch live streaming of BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs IND: Squads

Bangladesh Women Squad: Nigar Sultana(w/c), Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Habiba Islam

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu