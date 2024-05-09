India Women vs Bangladesh Women 5th T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch IND-W vs BAN-W Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

Bangladesh women have had a tough time against Indians in the T20I series so far. The hosts have lost all the matches in the series so far. India beat Bangladesh by 44 runs in the first T20I before winning again by 19 runs (DLS method). The visitors sealed the series in the next match when they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets and in the fourth T20I, India women beat Bangladesh again by 56 runs (DLS method). India are aiming for a clean sweep in today's match while Bangladesh would be looking to avoid the whitewash and ensure they finish the series on a high.

Shafali Verma has been India's best batter so far, scoring 84 runs in 4 matches. The fact is that the pitches have been very poor as in they are tough to bat on and we have not seen batters making runs easily. Things are unlikely to change even in this match. Nigar Sulatan has been the best batter of the series, scoring 86 runs in 4 games. Smriti Mandhana, at the same time, has hit 83 runs in 4 innings as well.

When will BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I be played?

The 5th T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on Thursday, May 9.

Where will BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I be played?

The 5th T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

What time will BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I start?

The 5th T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I live?

The 5th T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India.

Where to watch live streaming of BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I live?

The 5th T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs IND: Squads

Bangladesh Women Squad: Nigar Sultana(w/c), Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Habiba Islam

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu