INDIA WOMEN VS. BANGLADESH WOMEN

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND W vs BAN W In Asian Games 2023?

The semi-final match between India and Bangladesh is scheduled for Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 6:30 AM IST at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
After a long hiatus, women's cricket is set to make a triumphant return to the Asian Games. The last time cricket graced this prestigious event was in 2014. This year, the women's T20 cricket tournament, featuring top-seeded teams including India and Bangladesh, promises to be a thrilling spectacle. As the semi-finals approach, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the clash between India and Bangladesh on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 6:30 AM IST. This article delves into the exciting semi-final showdown and provides comprehensive information on where to catch the action via live streaming and television broadcasts.

The Asian Games Cricket Reviva

Women's cricket at the Asian Games has been absent since 2014. However, this year's edition in Hangzhou marks its much-anticipated return, where four top-seeded teams - India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh - received direct entry into the quarter-finals.

Previous Champions in the Spotlight Pakistan emerged victorious in the previous editions of the women's cricket event in 2010 and 2014. Notably, cricket was missing from the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

Semi-final Anticipation

Inclement weather cast a shadow over the early matches, with rain disrupting play. The India vs. Malaysia match was eventually called off due to heavy rain, granting India a spot in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Indonesia vs. Pakistan and Bangladesh vs. Hong Kong suffered similar fates. Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, secured an eight-wicket win against Thailand.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enter the tournament with winning momentum. Pakistan recently swept South Africa in a T20I series, while Sri Lanka overcame England 2-1 in England. The stage is set for thrilling semi-final encounters.

Where and How to Watch

The semi-final match between India and Bangladesh is scheduled for Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 6:30 AM IST at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Indian fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports Network. The channels airing the match include Sony Sports Ten 1 SD (English), Sony Sports Ten 1 HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 SD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD (Tamil and Telugu), and Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu).

For those on the go, the live streaming of the India vs. Bangladesh semi-final will be available on the Sony Liv app.

Squads for the Semi-finals:

Indian Women's Squad

Smriti Mandhana (c)
Shafali Verma
Jemimah Rodrigues
Kanika Ahuja
Richa Ghosh (wk)
Deepti Sharma
Devika Vaidya
Amanjot Kaur
Pooja Vastrakar
Minnu Mani
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Harmanpreet Kaur
Uma Chetry
Bareddy Anusha
Anjali Sarvani
Titas Sadhu

Bangladesh Women's Squad

Nigar Sultana (c)
Shamima Sultana (wk)
Fargana Hoque
Sobhana Mostary
Ritu Moni
Nahida Akter
Fahima Khatun
Lata Mondal
Marufa Akter
Sanjida Akter Meghla
Rabeya Khan
Disha Biswas
Shorna Akter
Sultana Khatun
Shathi Rani

The stage is set for a thrilling semi-final clash between India and Bangladesh at the Asian Games 2023. As the Indian women's cricket team, led by Smriti Mandhana, seeks a historic medal, cricket enthusiasts can follow the action live on Sony Sports Network or via the Sony Liv app. The return of women's cricket to the Asian Games promises to be a memorable event, and fans worldwide will be eagerly watching to see which team emerges victorious in this historic competition.

