LIVE Updates | IND-W VS BAN-W, Semifinal 1 Asian Games 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Nigar Sultana

India women play Bangladesh women in the semi-final of Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, September 24. The match to be played at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. India qualified for the semi-final after the game against Malaysia women was washed out. It will be fascinating to watch the India take on Bangladesh as the last time these two sides met, the game saw an ugly finish.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had slammed the umpiring standards in the away bilateral series in Bangladesh. She even made a sarcastic comment on Bangladesh-born umpires as well as the team which led to Nigar Sultana walking away from the presentation ceremony and refusing to pose for cameras with the trophy, which was shared between the two sides. The two teams meet again and expect tempers to flare in this match.

