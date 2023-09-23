trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666099
NewsCricket
ASIAN GAMES 2023

LIVE Updates | IND-W VS BAN-W, Semifinal 1 Asian Games 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Nigar Sultana

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal 1 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's India take on new arch-rivals Bangladesh women
 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 02:56 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India women vs Bangladesh women
LIVE Blog

India women play Bangladesh women in the semi-final of Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, September 24. The match to be played at  Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. India qualified for the semi-final after the game against Malaysia women was washed out. It will be fascinating to watch the India take on Bangladesh as the last time these two sides met, the game saw an ugly finish.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had slammed the umpiring standards in the away bilateral series in Bangladesh. She even made a sarcastic comment on Bangladesh-born umpires as well as the team which led to Nigar Sultana walking away from the presentation ceremony and refusing to pose for cameras with the trophy, which was shared between the two sides. The two teams meet again and expect tempers to flare in this match.

Check LIVE Updates from India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2023 Semifinal 1 match HERE.

 

23 September 2023
14:56 PM

LIVE IND-W vs BAN-W: Harmanpreet to lead

Harmanpreet Kaur was rested in the clash against Malaysia which saw Smriti Mandhana leading the team from front. Harmanpreet is likely to make a comeback in the eleven now.

14:36 PM

India women vs Bangladesh women LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Nigar Sultana

India and Bangladesh women will look to add another chapter to their newly-born rivalry when they take on each other in the cricket semi-final of Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, September 24. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train