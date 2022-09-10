India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where?

NewsCricket
Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian women's team is all set to take on England in white-ball tour starting with three match T20I series. The first game will be played on Saturday, September 10 in Durham. India captain Harmanpreet feels it is good for a cricketer to take a break from the game rather than pushing themselves too hard whenever they are feeling down due to mental fatigue. Harmanpreet's comments come after England all-rounder and stand-in captain Nat Sciver pulled out of the white-ball series against India to focus on her mental health and well-being.

Where will the IND vs ENG 1st T20I take place?

India vs England 1st T20I match will take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. 

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I Online in India?

India vs England 1st T20I can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I on TV in India?

India vs England 1st T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs ENG 1st T20I Start in India?

The India vs England 1st T20I will start at 11.30 PM IST.

IND W vs ENG W Probabale Playing XI

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur.

England Women: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (C), Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

Full Squad

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), R Gayakwad, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), KP Navgire.

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Bryony Smith, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong

