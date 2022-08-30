39-year-old Jhulan Goswami is set to retire from international cricket after an astonishing career for the Women in Blue. The right-arm medium pacer will play her last series for India in England after a career span of more than two decades. Her last ODI will at Lord's cricket ground on September 24 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur paid a beautiful tribute to the veteran pacer talking about her to a group of journalists on Tuesday (August 30).

Notably, Jhulan is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket and Harmanpreet made her debut under the captaincy of the senior pacer.

"She goes to every game with the same kind of passion which is unmatched, nobody can beat that," Harmanpreet said on the eve of their departure for their white-ball series in England.

Kaur made her debut against Pakistan in 2009 World Cup when Jhulan was leading the side. Clearly, the young batter at that time now turned as captain has some beautiful memories with Indian pacer who holds a record 252 wickets to her name. Jhulan has played 201 ODIs for India and is the only bowler to have more than 200 wickets in the 50-over format.

Nobody can fill her shoes

Taling about Jhulan's departure from the side, Harmanpreet said, "When I made my debut she was the captain, it's a great opportunity for me that I would be leading the side when she would be playing her last ODI. When I entered the team, she was the one who was leading from the front. I've learnt a lot from her. Nobody can fill in her shoes."

"She's someone who always puts in the same kind of effort, bowling two-three hours She still puts in the same kind of hard work she used to during her early days... I've never seen her make any changes to her practice regimen."

"You hardly see any bowler doing like that, or even at the nets while batting... Nobody can bring that passion she has for cricket."

"As a cricketer and a person, I've learnt a lot from her. She's a great example for all of us. There are many back home who have grown up watching her and then took up the sport."

Jhulan got injured while playing the ODI World Cup earlier this year and missed the Sri Lanka tour in July. Making her debut in 2002 for India, Jhulan called time on her T20I career back in 2018 and played her last Test match in 2021 (October). In all, she has 12 Tests, 201 ODIs and 58 T20Is appearances for India. Recently, India won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and are now set to begin their tour for England which includes 3 T20Is and as much ODIs from September 9.

Harmanpreet said they would do their best to make it a special occasion for Jhulan.

"We are talking about it being her last tournament. It would be very special for her and for us. We would try to create some great moments for her so she can go back with some special memories."