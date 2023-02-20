India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs IRE-W ICC T20 World Cup Match Online and on TV?

Their victory run halted by England, India will be looking forward to bouncing back in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 when they take on Ireland in their next game. India know a win will go a long way to ensuring their tournament continues into the semifinals.

Despite England slipping to 29 for three at the start of their innings thanks to the superb bowling of Renuka Thakur, who took five for 15, India could not stop them from putting up a defendable score. In reply, India were unable to chase down 152.

The 11-run loss means a second-place finish in Group B is the most likely, but fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh insisted there would be no panic or big changes. “Yesterday’s match was a very good match,” said Subhadeep. “I think both the sides played well. I think 150 was chaseable, definitely, and we were in the game throughout the 20 overs. We were in the game till the 20th over. One or two sixes would have been a different story,” he said in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“We have to give credit to the English bowlers. They kept us under pressure, and they fielded well. They didn’t give us the boundaries.”

Meanwhile, Ireland captain Laura Delany promised there is more to come from her side as they end their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against India on Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know about India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match:

When will the India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

The India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match will start on February 20, Monday.

Where will the India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match will be hosted in St George’s Park, Gqeberha.

What time will the India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match begin?

The India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match will begin at 630 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match?

The India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match?

The India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs Ireland Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match Predicted 11

India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

Ireland Women: Amy Hunter, GH Lewis, L Little, O Prendergast, EAJ Richardson, AN Kelly, Laura Delany (C), L Paul, MV Waldron, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire