India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st T20 at Wellington: Live updates

The Indian women's team takes on the New Zealand women's team in the first T20 of the three-match series at Wellington on Wednesday.

Here are the live-match updates:

# New Zealand 50/2 (8 overs)

# Amy Satterthwaite has made her way down to the crease!

# Wicket! New Zealand No 3 batsman Caitlin Gurrey has been dismissed for 15 as the hosts reach a total of 47 runs for the loss of two wickets after seven overs. New Zealand 47/2 (7 overs)

# Poonam Yadav, right-arm leg break comes into the attack!

# 6 runs off the over as New Zealand reach 40/1 after six overs. New Zealand 40/1 (6 overs)

# Anuja Patil brought into the attack!

# The hosts are off to a good start in the first five overs despite an early wicket, scoring at a brisk run rate of around 7 runs per over. New Zealand 34/1 (5 overs)

# New Zealand 32/1 (4 overs)

# New Zealand 21/1 (3 overs)

# New Zealand 11/1 (2 overs)

# Caitlin Gurrey comes down at the No 3 spot!

# Wicket! Suzie Bates dismissed for seven while attempting a big shot as Radha Yadav strikes early for India! New Zealand 11/1 (1.3 overs)

# New Zealand 8/0 (1 over)

# Arundhati Reddy will open the bowling for India!

# The openers have walked down to the middle with the game set to kick off in a few minutes!

# Both the sides are ready for the national anthems!

# Rosemary Mair and Katie Gurrey are set to make their T20 debuts for the hosts!

Congrats to our two debutants today! Rosemary Mair (left) and Katie Gurrey (right) Go well you two! #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/MhY5rg6iV0 — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 6, 2019

# Mithali Raj is not a part of the playing eleven with Priya Punia handed her debut!

It is time for the first T20I and Priya Punia makes her India debut. @ImHarmanpreet wins the toss and opts to bowl first #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/c4368AvRPu — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 6, 2019

# New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Caitlin Gurrey, Amy Satterthwaite(c), Katey Martin(w), Frances Mackay, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

# India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

# Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and opted to bowl!

TOSS NEWS! INDIA have won it and will be having a bowl first. Time to put the pads on #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/cqWhEtU9S2 — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 6, 2019

# The New Zealand women's team will look to register a strong start in the opening T20 at Wellington, after a 2-1 loss in the three match ODI series!

Let the prep begin! Just over an hour until our T20 series vs @BCCIWomen gets underway at @WestpacStadium Come watch us Wellington! #NZvIND #cricketnation #culturescombined pic.twitter.com/233DZVr9cZ — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 6, 2019

# The Indian women's cricket team will aim for a solid show in the opening encounter of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The three-match series, which was part of the Women's ODI Championship, was won by India 2-1 but they suffered an eight-wicket loss at Hamilton on February 1 after being bowled out for 149.

Surprisingly, the Indian batters struggled most against spinners in the third ODI and that is one area they would be looking to improve.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the T20I side. It will be India's first game in the format ever since the infamous loss to England at the World T20 in the Caribbean, where Mithali was dropped for the all-important semifinal.

Questions were raised over Mithali's strike-rate in the shortest format and it remains to be seen how she approaches the series.

Harmanpreet is expected to play a much bigger role with the bat and a lot will depend on the start provided by Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who were not amongst the runs at Hamilton.

Mandhana, however, had a memorable ODI series with scores of 90 and 105, enough to earn her the player of the series award.

The three-games will also help the team management assess where it stands ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia early next year.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.