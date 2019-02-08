हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Women vs New Zealand Women

India Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I: Live updates

India women led by Harmanpreet Kaur take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series at Eden Park, Auckland.  

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

India women face off against New Zealand in a must-win match at Eden Park, Auckland, after recording a 23-run defeat in the opening clash. 

Here are the live-match updates: 

Mithali Raj's inclusion could be the bone of contention for the Indian women's team, which will be eyeing a much improved showing with the bat when they face an upbeat New Zealand in a must-win second T20 International on Friday.

The Indian batting is prone to collapses, especially from a position of strength. Chasing 160, India were going strong at 102 for 1 but Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues's dismissal proved fatal for the visitors who collapsed to 136 all out. 

Mithali was not picked as the team management is looking to build a squad for the 2020 T20 World Cup in which the senior player is unlikely to feature. However, youngsters like Priya Punia and Dayalan Hemalatha did not deliver, and she could be back for the second game considering that the series is on the line. 

New Zealand on the other hand, are riding high on momentum, having beaten India comprehensively in the previous two contests, the final ODI and the first T20. 

The visitors will have to be wary of pacer Lea Tahuhu, who struck thrice in Wellington and was named player of the match despite opener Sophie Devine's 48-ball 62.

(With PTI inputs) 

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu. 

India Women vs New Zealand WomenMithali RajHarmanpreet KaurPriya Punia
