India women vs New Zealand women 5th ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ Live in India

India will be desperate to gain some momentum heading into the World Cup but for that, their bowlers will have to raise their game as they seek to stop New Zealand from completing a 5-0 clean sweep in the fifth women's ODI here on Thursday.

Having lost all matches played here so far, including the lone T20I, the Mithali Raj-led side is finding it difficult to stem the rot and faces the ignominy of a one-sided series defeat days ahead of the World Cup.

The series defeat is India's fourth in the last one year, having lost to South Africa, England and Australia earlier.

While the batters did raise their game in the second and third ODIs with a much-improved performance, the bowling unit has let the team down throughout the series, something that Mithali admitted was a concern heading into the World Cup.

"Definitely have been trying a few combinations with the seam and spin attack. Bowling attack is a concern going into the World Cup," Mithali said.

"We are adapting to the conditions and to the open ground and the breeze. We have not been very consistent in our bowling spells."

The Indian team hasn't performed as a cohesive unit. While the bowlers failed to defend 270 plus targets in two games, the batters were unable to chase 276 and 192 in 20 overs in the fourth ODI. The fielding has also been sub-standard.

All you need to know about broadcast and streaming details of 5th IND women vs NZ women ODI:

When and what time will the fifth ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women start?

The fifth ODI between India women vs New Zealand women begins on February 24 at 3.30 AM IST.

Where will the fifth ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women take place?

The fifth ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women will be held at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Which channel will telecast the fifth ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women in India?

No channel will broadcast the fifth ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the fifth ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women in India?

The fifth ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women will live stream in Amazon Prime Video app in India.

With inputs from PTI