Smriti Mandhana, a dynamic Indian cricketer, illuminates the cricketing world with her prowess and elegance. Born on July 18, 1996, in Mumbai, Mandhana made her mark early in her career, displaying a sublime left-handed batting style that captures the essence of grace and power. A crucial member of the Indian women's cricket team, she has achieved remarkable milestones, including being the only Indian to feature in the ICC Women's Team of the Year multiple times. Mandhana's fluid strokeplay and aggressive approach make her a formidable force on the field, earning admiration and inspiring aspiring cricketers across the globe. She was recently seen in a 'Tom Boy' look and the pictures of the Indian cricketer are viral at the moment.

Checkout the post here:

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was crowned as the Best International Cricketer in the women's category for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 at the Naman Awards.

On the other hand, Deepti Sharma was recognised as the Best International Cricketer in the women's category for the years 2019-20 and 2022-23. While the highest wicket-takers in the ODI format, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya for the years 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively. (Shubman Gill Was Warned For His Spot: Batter Was Given Ultimatum To Perform In India vs England 2nd Test - Report)

In terms of the highest run-getters in the 50-over format, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues bagged the awards for the years 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

Coming to the women's Best International debut category Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana and Amanjot Kaur won the award for the years 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the Junior women's category, cricketer Kashvee Gautam won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the year 2019-2020 in the U-16 category. Madhya Pradesh's Soumya Tiwari and Vaishnavi Sharma won the award for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 respectively.

In the women's ODI category, Meghalya's Saee Purandare won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the year 2019-20. Jharkhand's Indrani Roy clinched the award for 2020-21. Punjab's Kanika Ahuja and Arunachal Pradesh's Nabam Yapu won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the men's category, the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for highest wicket-taker (U-16) in the Vijay Merchant Trophy was clinched by Meghalya's Nirdesh Baisoya and Punjab's Anmoljeet Singh for the year 2019-2020 and 2022-23 respectively.

While the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the highest run-getter (U-16) in the Vijay Merchant Trophy went to Punjab's Uday Sharan and Vihaan Malhotra for the years 2019-20 and 2022-23 respectively. (Tough Times Don't Last, Tough People Do: Fans React As Shubman Gill Hits Ton Vs England In 2nd Test)

Coming to the Under-19 category, the MA Chidambaram Trophy for the highest wicket-taker in the Cooch Behar Trophy was bagged by Harsh Dubey, AR Nishad and Manav Chothani for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the highest run-getter category, P Kanpillewar, Mayank Shandliya and Danish Malewar won the award for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the Under-23 category, the MA Chidambaram Trophy for the highest wicket-taker in Col CK Nayudu Trophy was clinched by Ankush Tyagi, Harsh Dubey and Vishal B Jayswal for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively. In the highest run-getter category, Parth Palawat, YV Rathod and Kshitij Patel secured the award for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively. (With ANI inputs)