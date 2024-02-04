On Sunday (February 4), Shubman Gill announced his comeback with a stellar hundred against England silencing all the mouths which were constantly questioning his place in the Test team. As cricket pundits and fans know, Gill has replaced Virat Kohli's position at number 3 for India's Test lineup and that was surely never going to be easy when you're playing for a cricket crazy country like India. Every shot, every knock and every step you take in that position will be questioned, debated and discussed by people because once it was Sachin Tendulkar batting at number 3 for India, then it was Virat Kohli and now it is Shubman Gill.

However, after a line of some poor knocks, Gill finally had that one innings which would have surely made him feel a little relieved. Fans on social media went crazy after Gill smashed his ton against England in the second Test.

Gill narrowly avoided an LBW dismissal early on, as the TV umpire detected an inside edge. Another tense moment occurred in the following over when Anderson's incoming delivery hit Gill's knee roll, but the umpire's decision favored the batter.

Despite these close calls, Gill's confidence appeared to soar. He took charge, smashing a straight six off Shoaib Bashir and skillfully using his footwork against the spinners. Gill's assertive play was evident as he confidently struck a boundary down the ground against leggie Rehan Ahmed and followed it up with a cover drive to reach his half-century.

"Definitely very pleased but I left a bit out there to be honest. The first one I didn't feel it (inside edge onto pad). Shreyas told me to take it in case it's umpire's call. I saw the point fielder go there and I thought it was a percentage shot. Should've just played the 5-6 overs till tea. Pretty decent wicket to bat on. Not an easy kind of wicket to hit on the rise. Have to apply yourself because the odd one is turning and odd one is keeping low. I think so (getting pulled up by his father for that shot that got him out). I'll get to know once I get back to the hotel but I think so. He comes for most of my games, there's no such pressure. I think it's 70-30 at the moment. Morning session will be key. We've seen there is moisture in the morning and help for fast bowlers and spinners," said Gill after Day 3 stumps.

Gill effortlessly shifted gears, achieving the milestone in a mere sixty deliveries. The visible relief on the young batter's face was undeniable, considering the scrutiny he had faced for his low scores in Test cricket. Prior to this Test, Gill's career average had dipped below 30.