Cricket

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan posts surprising pic with ‘sindoor’

Along with the picture, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan posted a message: “Sabar Ki ungli pakad kar ham itna chale ke raste hairan reh gaye -- which means holding on the finger of patience, I have come so far ahead that even the road travelled is surprised.” 

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan posts surprising pic with 'sindoor'
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami (right) with his model wife Hasin Jahan. (Source: Twitter)

Indian paceman Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan shocked her followers on Instagram by posing in a saree and more surprisingly with ‘sindoor’ (vermillion). Model Hasin Jahan has over 1.25 lakh followers on the social media platform. 

The relations between Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan have been on the rocks for a while now. However, the couple are not divorced as yet. Shami and Jahan have a daughter together named Aairah

Shami and Hasin Jahan got married in April 2014, and a few years later the latter has made many allegations on Shami ranging from him having affairs with several other women to serious charges of sexual assault.  

This was Jahan’s second marriage after she tied knot with Saifudden, her childhood love since 2002, in 2010. But the marriage couldn't continue for much longer and she separated from him in 2012. 

