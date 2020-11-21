Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj rejects BCCI's offer to return home after father's demise

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who is currently with the national side for the international duty in Australia, has declined the offer by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to fly back home to be with his family following the death of his father.

The 26-year-old player's father breathed his last on Friday after a brief illness and it was reported that pacer would not be able to return home due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, the country's cricket board had a discussion with Siraj and he was offered to return to India to be with his family in this hour of grief, but the player decided to stay back in Australia and continue to perform his national duties.

"Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj lost his father on Friday after a brief illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had a discussion with Siraj and he was offered the option of flying back and be with his family in this hour of grief," the BCCI said in an official statement.

"The fast bowler has decided to stay with the Indian contingent and continue performing his national duties. The BCCI shares his grief and will be supportive of Siraj in this extremely challenging phase," it added.

Siraj has been included in the 19-member Indian squad named for the four-match Test series against Australia, beginning December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

While the player from Hyderabad has featured in three T20Is and just one One-Day International (ODI) for India, he has earned maiden call-up in the national Test squad.

Notably, Siraj appeared in a total of nine matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the recently-concluded 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and bagged a total of 11 wickets in it. The Virat Kohli-led side made it to the playoffs of the cash-rich league, only to see them slumping to defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.