Indian Premier League 2020: A comprehensive look at Orange-Purple Cap race before Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Before the penultimate league game of IPL 2020 kicks-off between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (November 2) from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, we look at the race for the Orange and Purple Caps.

Currently, the Orange Cap rests with Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul, who has been the frontrunner right from the onset of the tournament this year. Rahul is way ahead of the pack with an impressive 671 runs to his name from 14 matches. He has scored these runs at an average of 55.83 and a strike-rate of 129.34 along with five half-centuries and a century.

While Rahul has enough leverage over the others, Kings XI are out of the playoffs contention and thus, the opener can’t add any more runs to his kitty.

Shikhar Dhawan is next on the list with 471 runs from 13 matches at an average of 47.10 and a brilliant strike-rate of 146.72. Dhawan became the first man in IPL history to score back to back hundreds and is the only player with two centuries this season. He will have the chance to take his side to the playoffs with a win against RCB and if the Capitals qualify – Dhawan has a real chance to take home the prestigious Orange Cap.

With 449 runs from 13 games, Faf du Plessis currently sits at the third position on the race but with CSK being the first team to get knocked out of IPL 2020, du Plessis is well and truly out of the picture.

SRH skipper David Warner is a close fourth with 444 runs from 13 games and if he takes his side home against Mumbai Indians in their final league game tomorrow (November 3), then he will have his shot in the playoffs – Warner will thus vie for a record extending fourth Orange Cap. He is also the defending Orange Cap winner.

Virat Kohli has a similar tale. The RCB skipper has 431 runs from 13 games and should RCB qualify for the playoffs with a win over the Capitals tonight, Kohli has a real shot to win his second Orange Cap.

For the Purple Cap, Jasprit Bumrah pipped Kagiso Rabada in the last game and is the current Purple Cap holder. Both have 23 wickets from 14 matches but Bumrah’s better economy rate of 6.96 has taken him to the top of the charts.

Jofra Archer finished his campaign with 20 wickets from 14 matches but with Rajasthan Royals already out, Archer’s chance to fly back with the Purple Cap has also ended.

RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult are next on the list with 20 wickets from 13 games. Boult’s Mumbai Indians have already qualified and thus he will have more opportunities to grasp more wickets. Chahal, on the other hand, has an opportunity to turn the tables tonight on the slow track at Abu Dhabi – should RCB qualify tonight, Chahal will then be amongst the favorites along with Bumrah to finish with the most wickets.