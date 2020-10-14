Indian Premier League 2020: All-round Chennai Super Kings beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 20 runs, bounce back in the tournament

An emphatic all-round performance took Chennai Super Kings to a 20-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (October 13).

MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first for the first time in this year’s edition.

In a surprising move, CSK sent in Sam Curran to open the innings along with Faf du Plessis. The in-form Faf du Plessis was dismissed for a golden duck by SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma.

Sam Curran, though, was upto the task in his new role as he hit two fours and two sixes off Khaleel Ahmed's second over. He made 31 off 21 balls but was then bowled by Sharma for his second wicket.

After losing the two early wickets, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu took it upon themselves to steady the CSK innings. They engaged in a 81-run stand for the third wicket to give the advantage to their side. They took some time to settle in but then launched themselves. Watson made 42 ( off 38 balls) while Rayudu scored 41 (off 34 balls).

The duo got out in quick succession which brought the seasoned campaigners MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to the crease.

On a difficult track, the two came up with the big hits at the death which took CSK to a competitive total of 167/6. Dhoni scored 21 (off 13 balls) while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 25 (off 10 balls).

Chasing the total, David Warner was dismissed caught and bowled by Sam Curran in just the fourth over to give CSK the opening breakthrough. In the same over, Manish Pandey was run-out through a fantastic direct-hit from Dwayne Bravo.

Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow steadied the ship somewhat but just as they started to impose themselves, Jadeja outfoxed Bairstow with a quicker one, that disturbed his stumps.

The Kiwi skipper, Williamson, launched a gritty fightback and was given good company by youngster Priyam Garg (16 off 18 balls). The duo stitched a quick 40-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Karn Sharma accounted for Garg in the 15th over, to break the partnership. Williamson was finally dismissed, after a gritty knock of 57 (off 39 balls; 4x7) and mounted a fine comeback for his side. Strangely, this was also the only half-century of the game. It was leggie Sharma, again, who provided the all important breakthrough.

With 27 needed from the final two overs, Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo showcased their skills at the death by giving away just 5 and 1 runs respectively.

Ultimately it was a complete team effort on the day from CSK with solid performances with both the bat and the ball. Jadeja was given the man of the match award.

CSK thus got their campaign back on track with their third win of the season.