Indian Premier League 2020: Brad Hogg lauds Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw for his ‘simple game plan’

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has heaped praise towards Delhi Capitals opening batsman Prithvi Shaw after the latter’s brilliant innings of 64 (off 43 balls; 4x9, 6x1) set the tone for his side’s 44-run victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday (September 25).

Later, Shaw was deservingly given the man of the match award for his vital knock.

Appreciating the 20-year old’s mature knock, Hogg took to Twitter, where he wrote:

"Prithvi Shaw simple game plan. Play attacking but keep it on the ground takes one dismissal out of the equation. Even in 20/20, you can achieve a high strike rate keeping it on the carpet. Well batted young man. #CSKvDC #IPL2020 #DCvsCSK."

Shaw had admitted after the game that he had decided to change his game plan in order to play shots along the ground, thus taking lesser risk.

"My plan was to play my natural game but I was looking to play shots along the ground, last game we saw there were some silly mistakes and it was not working for me or the team. I just thought I would play along the ground," Shaw told skipper Shreyas Iyer in a video posted on iplt20.com.

In the Capitals’ first game against Kings XI Punjab, Shaw was dismissed by Mohammad Shami when he tried to go for an extravagant pull-shot.

Shaw’s innings although still attacking, was less risky which worked in his favour. He did not take any unnecessary risks, scoring just one six. The youngster, often criticised for getting out on rash shots, looked much more composed during his stay at the crease.

The right-hander engaged in a magnificent opening stand of 94-runs with Shikhar Dhawan which was instrumental in the Capitals’ reaching a handsome total of 175/3 on a difficult track at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing the target, CSK only managed a paltry 131/7 and lost their second game on the trot.

Delhi Capitals now sit at the top of the points table after winning their opening two games. They will now lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 29).