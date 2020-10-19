हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: David Warner breaks Virat Kohli's record of fastest 5000 runs in tournament

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Warner reached the mark during his innings' of 47 against KKR on Sunday (October 18). He is just the fourth player to reach the mark.

Indian Premier League 2020: David Warner breaks Virat Kohli&#039;s record of fastest 5000 runs in tournament
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

Abu Dhabi: Australian opener David Warner has shattered ace Indian batsman Virat Kohli's record of scoring fastest 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner achieved the feat during SunRisers Hyderabad's game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday which his side lost in the Super Over at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Warner, who is only the fourth player in the history of IPL to score 5,000 runs in the tournament, reached the milestone in his 135th innings while Kohli had done it in 157 innings. Third in the list is Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings, who got to 5,000 IPL runs in 173 innings, followed by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (187 innings)

The left-handed Australian opener has so far scored 5,037 runs, including four hundreds and 46 half centuries, in 135 IPL innings.

His side SRH is currently placed at the fifth spot in the ongoing tournament, having won three games out of the nine they have played so far. They are next slated to take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

David Warner Virat Kohli IPL Indian Premier League
