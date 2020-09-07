हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: Delhi Capitals' assistant physiotherapist tests positive for coronavirus

The assistant physio had not come in contact with any of the Delhi Capitals players or staff. He was isolated immediately and will remain in quarantine for the next 14 days. 

Indian Premier League 2020: Delhi Capitals&#039; assistant physiotherapist tests positive for coronavirus
Image Credits: Delhi Capitals Instagram

Dubai: Delhi Capitals on Sunday said that their assistant physiotherapist has tested positive for coronavirus. The franchise said he was going through his mandatory quarantine and had tested negative for his first two tests conducted on arrival in Dubai, and tested positive for the third one.

"He was yet to meet with and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad," Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

The franchise`s medical team is in constant touch with him and wishes him a speedy recovery, the statement added. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on September 19, the organisers confirmed on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals will play their first match of the upcoming season against Kings XI Punjab on September 20.

Tags:
IPL 2020IPL 13IPLIndian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Jos Buttler shines as England clinch three-match T20I series against Australia
  • 42,04,613Confirmed
  • 71,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M7S

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day