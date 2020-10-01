Indian Premier League 2020: Emphatic Kolkata Knight Riders beat error strewn Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders completed a comprehensive 37-run victory against an error prone Rajasthan Royals in match number 12 of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (September 30).

Chasing a target of 175 runs, a dismal batting performance saw the Rajasthan Royals fold-up for a paltry 137/9 from their 20 Overs with only three batsmen crossing the double figures.

Royals talisman Steve Smith was the first to go as he was dismissed by fellow Australian Steve Smith, caught behind off an inside edge. Smith had played two horrendous shots right before by his standards and was finally got out when he played the third successive ball in that fashion. Smith’s dismissal, perhaps encapsulates what the Royals batting looked like on the day.

Sanju Samson, fresh from his two man of the match awarding innings, went for a rash pull of youngster Shivam Mavi and was caught by Narine. It was an overconfident shot as Samson wanted to make light work of Mavi. Jos Buttler looked good for his 21 but departed when he tried to cut a wayward delivery but nestled the catch right into the hands of the Gully fielder.

Mavi’s ICC U-19 World Cup winning teammate Kamlesh Nagarkoti dismissed Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag in his first over to turn the tides completely in his side’s favor.

With the Royals reeling at 5-42, Rajasthan needed another miracle from their last match’s hero Rahul Tewatia but his stumps were rattled by the guile of Varun Chakravarthy.

In the end, It was a lone fight from Tom Curran (54 off 36 balls; 4x2, 6x3) as he reached a well deserved fifty by hitting three sixes off Sunil Narine in the penultimate over of the match. The result of the match was already a foregone conclusion with Curran only reducing the margin of defeat.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders posted a competitive 174/6 from their allotted 20 Overs with opener Shubman Gill playing a composed hand with his 46 (off 34 balls; 4x5, 6x1).

After Narine’s early dismissal, Gill and Nitish Rana (22 off 17 balls) combined well to set the tone for their side but Tewatia removed Rana in the 10th over.

Jofra Archer took the Royals on top with a tremendous display of fast bowling. Archer was cranking it up and dismissed Gill and followed it up removing skipper Karthik on an absolute Scorcher.

Andre Russell (24 off 14 balls; 6x3) looked dangerous in his short stay but was sent packing by Rajpoot. It was some intelligent batting at the death by Eoin Morgan ( 34 off 23 balls; 4x1, 6x2) that ultimately powered KKR to 174/6

Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals with a brilliant spell where he returned figures of 4-0-18-2.

Rajasthan Royals were thus handed their first defeat of the tournament, although it must be said that it was largely their own doing. Having scored 216 and 226 in their previous two games – they would have fancied their chances but were ultimately left ruing some rash shots.

Shivam Mavi was handed the man of the match award for his salient display with the ball.