Indian Premier League 2020: Emphatic Mumbai Indians beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 34 runs

Mumbai Indians completed an emphatic 34-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad in match number 17 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 4).

The victory was a cumulative result of a disciplined bowling and some brilliant batting early-on. Chasing a mammoth 209, skipper David Warner (60 off 44 balls) fought a lone battle for SRH as wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad.

The decision proved unerring as Mumbai Indians have posted a handsome total of 208/5 from their allotted 20 overs.

Even though Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed caught behind off Sandeep Sharma in the very first over, Quinton de Kock anchored the innings with a rapid 67 off 39 balls (4x4, 6x6). He engaged in vital partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav (27 off 18 balls; 4x6) and Ishan Kishan (31 off 23 balls; 4x1, 6x2) in the middle overs and never let the run-rate dwindle.

Hardik Pandya (28 off 19 balls; 4x2, 6x2) and Keiron Pollard (25 off 13 balls; 6x3) made vital contributions right at the death but it was the fireworks from Krunal Pandya in the last over which powered Mumbai past the 200-run mark. Krunal scored a 20 off just 4 balls (4x2, 6x2) at the expense of SRH pacer Siddharth Kaul, who finished with dismal figures of 4-0-64-2.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner started SRH’s chase with positive intent. Bairstow (25 off 15; 4x2, 6x2) especially, was looking dangerous. Trent Boult bowled a brilliant wide slower ball, which Bairstow miscued and handed a straight catch to Hardik Pandya in the deep.

Manish Pandey (30 off 19 balls; 4x4, 6x1) got a reprieve when Hardik Pandya dropped a dolly catch but failed to make the most of it as he was accounted for by James Pattinson.

Boult was back at it as he dismissed his compatriot Kane Williamson to hand the advantage to his side. Ishan Kishan then took a fantastic diving catch off Krunal Pandya to send Warner back to the pavilion and land the final nail in the coffin.

Mumbai Indians thus completed their third victory off the tournament and the return to form of Quinton de Kock bodes very well for them. Trent Boult was handed the man of the match award for his vital spell of 4-0-28-2.