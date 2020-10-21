Indian Premier League 2020 fever hits Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul as he forgets to call the toss; Watch!

KL Rahul is perhaps a bit jaded after his side’s recent thriller against Mumbai Indians. The match scripted itself in the annals of cricket classics by becoming the first match in IPL history to go into a second-Super Over.

Right before the start of his side’s next game against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (October 20), amusingly, Rahul failed to call for the toss.

The whole incident could be seen in this video:

As could be seen in the video, Rahul forgot to call for the first time and had to be reminded by Murali Kartik that he was the ‘home’ captain and had to call for the toss as per the norms.

The match referee had to fling the coin once again and the toss was finally completed in the second attempt. Both Rahul and opposition skipper, Shreyas Iyer, could be seen having a laugh at the strange incident.

Kings XI had looked good in the tournament right from the onset but were unfortunate to lose out some very close games and have loitered around at the bottom position for most of the tournament. But after those two impressive victories, they have bounced back in emphatic fashion.

Rahul himself has been in exquisite form throughout the tournament. He has been the Orange Cap holder from the start of the season and prior to the start of the game against Capitals, he had 525 runs from 9 matches against his name. He has led his side from the front, scoring five half-centuries and magnificent century (132* against RCB).