Indian Premier League 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last game ever in yellow? CSK skipper responds

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday put rest to speculations that the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be his last appearance in the lucrative T20 tournament.

The 39-year-old former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed the same ahead of his franchise's final league stage fixture against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

At the time of the toss for the match, commentator Danny Morrison quizzed Dhoni whether the tie against KXIP will be his last IPL game.

“Could this be your last game in yellow?,” Morrison asked the CSK skipper.

Replying to him, Dhoni stated, "Definitely not my last game in yellow."

On a related note, Dhoni-led CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first against KXIP.

After winning the toss, the Chennai captain stated that his side's players are eager to put their absolute best in their last game of the season.

"We will bowl first. They are under more pressure to win, we just want to turn up and keep fighting. I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100% into our game. We have a few changes. Faf, Tahir and Shardul in; they replace Watson, Santner and Karn,"Dhoni stated.

Notably, three-time champions CSK are already out of the race of making to the playoffs of the IPL 2020 after winning just five games in 13 matches. In fact, it is for the first time in the history of the cash-rich league that Dhoni's side has failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are still in the race for the berth in playoffs and will look to only win the contest. The KL Rahul-led side is currently standing at the fifth place in the points table with 12 points from six wins.