Indian Premier League 2020: Look at Orange Cap, Purple Cap holders ahead of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals clash

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap while the Purple Cap is lying with Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in the ongoing Indian Premier League season following the conclusion of the 22th IPL 2020 match.

On Thursday evening, SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rahul managed to score 11 runs against the David Warner-led side and in the process took his tournament tally to 313 in six games. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has 299 runs to his name from six games. Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal is third on the list with 281 runs.

Meanwhile, Rabada continues to lead the bowling chart with 12 wickets from five games. He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who has 11 wickets in six games. Bumrah's teammate Trent Boult is third on the list with 10 wickets from six matches.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the points table, Mumbai Indians currently occupy the number one spot with eights points from six games. They are followed by Delhi Capitals who also have eight points from five games but a lower net run-rate compared to the defending champions. SunRisers Hyderabad complete the podium with six points from six games.

